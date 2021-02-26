Check your lottery tickets! Someone in Bluffton just got $100,000 richer

A winning lottery ticket was sold at a Bluffton gas station, but the winner has yet to claim the prize, according to a news release Friday from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at Parker’s 33 at 469 Buckwalter Parkway.

The numbers in Thursday’s drawing were 2- 12- 15- 19- 35 and Power-Up 3.

More than 5,500 other ticket holders also won prizes between $1 and $100,000 in the Thursday night drawing, according to the release. The odds of winning the $100,000 playing the Palmetto Cash 5 game are 1 in 501,942.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

Net proceeds from the S.C. Education Lottery are “returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services,” the release said.