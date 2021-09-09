Weather News
TD Mindy dumps heavy rain on Beaufort County, floods roads. Here’s rainfall estimates
Tropical depression Mindy dumped heavy rain on Beaufort County Thursday morning, causing flooding north of the Broad River.
Meteorologist Bob Bright with the National Weather Service in Charleston said unofficial reports showed the Beaufort area received 1 to 4 inches.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory at 9:30 a.m. for residents to avoid Castle Rock Road between S.C. 170 and Grober Hill Road in Burton, which was closed due to flooding.
The storm is winding down, Bright said at 9:45 a.m, with the heaviest rains shifting toward Charleston and offshore.
Pockets of rain are possible for the next couple of hours, Bright said.
Mindy made landfall along the Florida Panhandle Wednesday night as a tropical storm but later weakened to a tropical depression.
