TD Mindy dumps heavy rain on Beaufort County, floods roads. Here’s rainfall estimates

Heavy rain from Tropical Depression Mindy hit Beaufort Country Thursday morning including the intersection of Highway 170 and Highway 278. Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Tropical depression Mindy dumped heavy rain on Beaufort County Thursday morning, causing flooding north of the Broad River.

Meteorologist Bob Bright with the National Weather Service in Charleston said unofficial reports showed the Beaufort area received 1 to 4 inches.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory at 9:30 a.m. for residents to avoid Castle Rock Road between S.C. 170 and Grober Hill Road in Burton, which was closed due to flooding.

Heavy rain from Tropical Depression Mindy hit Beaufort Country Thursday morning including the intersection of Highway 170 and Highway 278. Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

The storm is winding down, Bright said at 9:45 a.m, with the heaviest rains shifting toward Charleston and offshore.

Severe Weather Updates Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season and beyond. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Pockets of rain are possible for the next couple of hours, Bright said.

Mindy made landfall along the Florida Panhandle Wednesday night as a tropical storm but later weakened to a tropical depression.