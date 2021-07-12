Traffic

SUV flips over on I-95 near Ridgeland, shuts down 2 lanes, slows afternoon traffic

Ridgeland fire officials responded to an SUV flipped over on I-95 Monday with three people stuck inside after an early afternoon crash.

The three people had minor injuries and did not need to be taken to a hospital, according to Ridgeland Fire Department Chief Bradley Bonds.

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, the agency received a call about a car on fire at the Ridgeland exit near the 23-mile marker of I-95.

Bonds said four units from the fire department arrived to find the car flipped over but no fire. Both lanes of I-95 were shut down, slowing traffic.

As of 1:50 p.m., lanes should be reopening, he said, but traffic will be still be slowed.

Jasper County EMS assisted the fire department, Bonds said.

Profile Image of Jake Shore
Jake Shore
Jake Shore is a senior writer covering breaking news for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. He reports on criminal justice, police, and the courts system in Beaufort and Jasper Counties. Jake originally comes from sunny California and attended school at Fordham University in New York City. In 2020, Jake won a first place award for beat reporting on the police from the South Carolina Press Association.
