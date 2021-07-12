SUV flips over on I-95 near Ridgeland, shuts down 2 lanes, slows afternoon traffic

Ridgeland fire officials responded to an SUV flipped over on I-95 Monday with three people stuck inside after an early afternoon crash.

The three people had minor injuries and did not need to be taken to a hospital, according to Ridgeland Fire Department Chief Bradley Bonds.

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, the agency received a call about a car on fire at the Ridgeland exit near the 23-mile marker of I-95.

Bonds said four units from the fire department arrived to find the car flipped over but no fire. Both lanes of I-95 were shut down, slowing traffic.

As of 1:50 p.m., lanes should be reopening, he said, but traffic will be still be slowed.

Jasper County EMS assisted the fire department, Bonds said.