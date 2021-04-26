1 dead in head-on crash on I-95 near Hardeeville. Authorities say avoid the area

One person is dead after a head-on crash on I-95 near Hardeeville late Monday morning, according to police.

A car carrying two passengers was heading south and drifted into the northbound lane. The car crashed head-on into a truck, said Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward.

One passenger died and the other was transported to Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah, he said.

Police dispatchers were alerted to the crash at 11:34 a.m.

Joey Rowell, assistant chief of the Hardeeville Fire Department, said it took firefighters 25 minutes to extricate the injured person from the car because of the severe damage.

Rowell said the truck was a heavy duty pick-up truck, and its passengers had minor injuries but were “shook up.”

As of early afternoon, both northbound lanes on I-95 are closed.

Woodward said drivers are being re-routed to U.S. 17 and allowed onto I-95 at exit 8 near Coastal Carolina Hospital.

“Traffic is going to be very congested probably for the remainder of the afternoon,” said assistant chief Rowell.

This story will be updated as details are released.

