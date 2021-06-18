Both lanes of Talmadge Bridge between SC and Savannah are closed. What we know

The Talmadge Bridge connects Savannah to South Carolina in Jasper County. Chatham Emergency Management Agency

The Talmadge Bridge was fully closed Friday just after noon “due to a person in crisis,” according to the Savannah Police Department.

The department posted the closure on Facebook around 12:20 p.m. Friday.

“Officers are on scene assisting the person,” according to the post.

Savannah Police Department Sgt. Jason Pagliaro said he did not have additional information about when the bridge will reopen or any details about the incident as of 12:27 p.m.

