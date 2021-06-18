Traffic

Both lanes of Talmadge Bridge between SC and Savannah are closed. What we know

The Talmadge Bridge connects Savannah to South Carolina in Jasper County.
The Talmadge Bridge was fully closed Friday just after noon “due to a person in crisis,” according to the Savannah Police Department.

The department posted the closure on Facebook around 12:20 p.m. Friday.

“Officers are on scene assisting the person,” according to the post.

Savannah Police Department Sgt. Jason Pagliaro said he did not have additional information about when the bridge will reopen or any details about the incident as of 12:27 p.m.

This is a breaking news story

In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.

