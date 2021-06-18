Truck spills load across I-95 near Exit 8 in Hardeeville. Southbound lanes blocked

Southbound lanes of I-95 were blocked and traffic near Exit 8 was being rerouted Friday just before noon.

Traffic cameras via SC511.com showed debris spilled from the back of a truck across the lanes.

Cars were being directed to take the Hilton Head Exit 8.

Shortly after the crash, southbound traffic was backed up nearly to the Georgia state line and for several miles in the northbound lanes as well, according to Google maps.

It was not immediately clear what caused the wreck or whether there were injuries.

Hardeeville Police Department and Hardeeville Fire Department are on the scene.

An alert from the City of Hardeeville at 11:48 a.m. asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

