Passenger who died in Wednesday morning crash on SC 170 north of Okatie identified

The passenger who died in Wednesday morning’s crash on S.C. 170 north of Okatie has been identified as a Georgia man.

Troy Hamrick, 19, of Port Wentworth was the passenger in a box truck that crashed near the Old Baileys Road intersection, according to Jasper County Coroner Willie Aiken Jr. The collision occurred just after 8:30 a.m. when the box truck, driven by 21-year-old Jabari Williams, hit a dump truck going east while changing lanes, S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye said.

Hamrick was not wearing a seat belt, Pye said. He died of blunt-force trauma, according to Aiken.

Williams was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah for treatment, Pye said.

The crash remains under investigation.