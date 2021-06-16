Passenger killed in truck crash north of Okatie Wednesday morning

The passenger of a box truck was killed early Wednesday in a crash north of Okatie on S.C. 170, state troopers say.

The fatal collision occurred just after 8:30 a.m. near the Old Baileys Road intersection.

Jabari Williams, 21, of Hardeeville was driving the box truck east with a passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to a news release from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

When Williams made a lane change, he hit a dump truck that was also traveling east on the highway.

Williams was later transported to Savannah Memorial Hospital. The Highway Patrol did not release the name of the passenger.

The crash remains under investigation.