Police chase in Bluffton leads to overturned cement truck, all lanes of SC 170 shut down

A car chase with Bluffton police following a traffic stop resulted in a cement truck overturning, and all lanes of S.C. 170 in Bluffton were shut down, authorities said.

Late Tuesday morning, officers with the Bluffton Police Department attempted to stop an SUV on S.C. 170 when the driver drove away from police, according to Lt. Christian Gonzalez.

That car hit three other vehicles, including a large cement truck, which overturned on S.C. 170 near the New Riverside neighborhood. The driver drove into the neighborhood, Gonzalez said, then crashed and ran into the woods.

Officers found the man, who will face drug and weapons charges, Gonzalez said.

There were minor injuries, and the drivers who were hit were transported to local hospitals, S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye said.

The accident will likely be cleared by 12:45 p.m., the Highway Patrol estimated..

A news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office suggests drivers use U.S. 278 to I-95 to go around the crash.

