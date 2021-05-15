Traffic

Traffic alert: Crash blocks lanes of Parris Island Gateway Saturday morning

An accident involving two vehicles occurred around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of Parris Island Gateway and Savannah Highway in Port Royal.

All southbound lanes of Parris Island Gateway are currently blocked by the accident and emergency vehicles.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic and delays in the area.

This story will be updated.

