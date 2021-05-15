Heads up, drivers! Construction planned for two major Beaufort Co. intersections

Road construction starts Monday at two major Port Royal area and Lady’s Island intersections.

Crews will be milling and paving at the intersection of Parris Island Gateway and Robert Smalls Parkway from Monday through Saturday.

Lanes will be closed at and around the intersection from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Lanes will also be closed overnight at the intersection of Sam’s Point Road and Sea Island Parkway from Tuesday through Friday while crews perform roadwork on the right turn lane on Sam’s Point Road traveling south.

Those lane closures will be from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Locations of two high-traffic intersections where crews will be closing lanes starting May 17 for construction. Katherine Kokal The Island Packet

If you’re driving in either area, you can expect modified traffic flow and potential backups.

Both construction projects are subject to change due to weather.