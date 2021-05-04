Traffic

Crash on SC 170 delays traffic on Lemon Island Bridge near Port Royal Tuesday evening

A two-vehicle collision on the Lemon Island Bridge on S.C. Highway 170 near Port Royal is delaying traffic as emergency crews work to clear the roadway.

The crash, just south of the Broad River bridge, blocked one westbound lane and all eastbound lanes, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Injuries have been reported, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage, who said deputies and the S.C. Highway Patrol are responding to the scene.

Drivers should expect delays, but traffic is moving past the site of the crash using the emergency lane headed toward Beaufort and the open westbound lane, according to Bromage.

Lemon Island Traffic
Google Maps shows traffic backed up on the Lemon Island Bridge Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Google Maps

