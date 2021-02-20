Accident in between Hilton Head Bridges cleared after blocking U.S. 278 eastbound traffic

This article has been updated.

A single-vehicle accident in between the Hilton Head Bridges has been cleared after blocking traffic in the right eastbound lane of U.S. 278 for about an hour.

No one was injured in the crash, which occurred when the driver struck a guardrail just before 4 p.m. Saturday. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said the vehicle needed to be towed, its left-side front and rear tires blown out.

Earlier in the afternoon, a cement truck broke down on the Bluffton side of the bridges and blocked the right westbound lane of traffic for several hours. That incident has been cleared as well.