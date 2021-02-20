Traffic

Accident in between Hilton Head Bridges cleared after blocking U.S. 278 eastbound traffic

This article has been updated.

A single-vehicle accident in between the Hilton Head Bridges has been cleared after blocking traffic in the right eastbound lane of U.S. 278 for about an hour.

No one was injured in the crash, which occurred when the driver struck a guardrail just before 4 p.m. Saturday. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said the vehicle needed to be towed, its left-side front and rear tires blown out.

Earlier in the afternoon, a cement truck broke down on the Bluffton side of the bridges and blocked the right westbound lane of traffic for several hours. That incident has been cleared as well.

Profile Image of Kate Hidalgo Bellows
Kate Hidalgo Bellows
Kate Hidalgo Bellows covers workforce and livability issues in Beaufort County for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. A graduate of the University of Virginia and a native of Fairfax City, Virginia, she moved to the Lowcountry to write for The Island Packet as a Report for America corps member in May 2020. She has written for The New York Times, The Patriot-News, and Charlottesville Tomorrow, and is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service