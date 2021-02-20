Broken-down truck leaks hydraulic fluid, slows westbound traffic on Hilton Head Bridge

This article has been updated.

A cement truck broke down on Hilton Head Bridge on Saturday afternoon, leaking hydraulic fluid onto U.S. 278 and backing up traffic headed off Hilton Head Island and toward Bluffton for miles.

The right westbound lane of the highway is currently blocked as Bluffton Township Fire District and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office respond to the incident, officials announced around 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said traffic is backed up to around Gum Tree Rd. on Hilton Head as of 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

No injuries have been reported. Bromage said officials from the South Carolina Department of Transportation and the Department of Health and Environmental Control are expected to respond to the incident as well, as it involved a hazardous material.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.