Crash on Hilton Head bridges Wednesday slows morning traffic for second day in a row

Beaufort County Traffic Cameras

A vehicle crash on the Hilton Head bridges heading toward the island blocked a lane of traffic Wednesday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The crash involved three vehicles, Bluffton Fire District Capt. Randy Hunter said.

There were no reported injuries.

A portion of the left eastbound lane of U.S. 278 was blocked as of 8:30 a.m.

Traffic appeared to be backed up to the area of Tanger 2 in Bluffton, traffic cameras showed.

Wednesday’s crash was the third to occur on the bridges during the morning commute in less than a week.

