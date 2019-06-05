Expect to see lots of law enforcement in Bluffton and Beaufort on Thursday. Here’s why

5 things you need to know before an evacuation in S.C. Evacuations can be ordered when a hurricane has the potential to impact the Lowcountry. Here are five things you need to know before an evacuation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Evacuations can be ordered when a hurricane has the potential to impact the Lowcountry. Here are five things you need to know before an evacuation.

A hurricane evacuation exercise planned for Thursday will test lane reversal plans on all three major coastal areas of the state, including Beaufort County, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The exercise will test plans for U.S. 278 and U.S. 21 in Beaufort County — along with Interstate 26, U.S. 501 and S.C. 544 — from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the release, the planned exercise will simulate reversal operations on U.S. 278 and U.S. 21.

Equipment and personnel from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and other agencies will be deployed along the highways in Hilton Head, Bluffton and Beaufort.

Although no traffic lanes will actually be reversed during the exercise, the Highway Patrol cautions motorists to be aware of law enforcement officers and state personnel located on the highways’ shoulders and at exits.

The exercise should not interfere with the flow of traffic, according to the release.