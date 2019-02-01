Traffic

Tree root will cause lane closures, delays near Hilton Head USCB. Here’s when

By Katherine Kokal

February 01, 2019 03:47 PM

Lanes on Office Park Road on Hilton Head’s south end will be intermittently closed next week as crews fix a section of asphalt that has been pushed up by a nearby tree root, according to a town news release and engineering project manager James Cook.

Starting Feb. 1, crews will be patching a section of asphalt near USCB that is 25 feet by 7 feet and laying down plastic striping on the road from the CVS drugstore on Pope Avenue to Marley’s Island Grille near Greenwood Avenue.

Flaggers will be allowing traffic flow one direction at a time, the news release said.

Crews are expected to start work at 7 a.m. Classes at USCB start at 10 a.m.

Two calls to USCB staff Friday afternoon about the project were not immediately returned, but Cook said the town has been in contact with college leaders.

The project is scheduled to be finished Feb. 8, and there will be no construction over the weekend.

The tree root could belong to a nearby pine tree, Cook said.

During the asphalt work, Cook said crews will have to cut the tree root.

USCB Hilton Head campus
The proposed campus for the University of South Carolina Beaufort campus. The campus will reportedly house the hospitality management program starting in January of 2019.
Drew Martin- The Island Packet

The Office Park Road area was torn up last summer for the construction of the USCB campus, causing traffic delays which at times were so bad that former Mayor David Bennett called the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Cook said the current project is much smaller.

“This isn’t part of that project that was completed (last) summer,” Cook said. “What we’re doing today is being done under maintenance.”

Drivers will likely see delays near Office Park Road “and may wish to avoid traveling on this road if possible,” the town advised via news release.

