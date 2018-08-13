Hilton Head traffic was so bad this weekend, the mayor called the cops. What happened?

A lingering construction project that was supposed to be completed in early June created a traffic nightmare on Hilton Head Island’s south end this weekend, prompting public officials to get involved.

People on Facebook and Waze said the Sea Pines Circle was “gridlocked” and described it as a “parking lot” several times throughout the weekend. One person said it took 45 minutes to get from one end of Palmetto Bay Road to the circle. Drivers reported people parking their cars and walking up Palmetto Bay Road for entertainment during the bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Mayor David Bennett posted on Facebook Sunday evening that he called the sheriff’s office to the south end to address the backup.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Bob Bromage said both town manager Steve Riley and Bennett called the sheriff’s office to discuss the traffic issue on Sunday. He said that a deputy was dispatched Sunday to help direct traffic flow and alleviate the congestion at New Orleans Road and Pope Avenue.

What caused traffic to get so bad?

The traffic was mostly caused by University of South Carolina Beaufort‘s (USCB) Hilton Head campus construction going on near the Sea Pines Circle, Riley told the Island Packet. USCB has acquired prime real estate on the south end for its hospitality management program on Office Park Road, and accompanying roadwork meant lanes were being closed for paving over the weekend.

Part of the agreement between USCB and the town of Hilton Head requires the town to complete road work that will allow for smoother access to the university. The roadwork was originally supposed to be completed by June, according to previous Island Packet reporting.

Riley said that even though the work on Pope Avenue is supposed to be restricted to nighttime construction, the roadwork on Office Park Road and New Orleans Road was authorized to take place during the day this past weekend.

“I should have asked why [roadwork on] Saturday was necessary, that one is on me,” Riley said. “We’ve never wanted to do construction down there during the summer and we’re learning a lot from this project.”

Riley said that nighttime work on Pope Avenue that includes lane closures will continue on Monday and Tuesday night, but he has “asked them to start later for the next two days” to relieve traffic congestion.

Bennett did not return calls and a text message from the Island Packet on Monday about the incident.

The USCB project has had to overcome delays including Hurricane Matthew cleanup, utility conflicts and site conditions including snow according to Riley. What was once an August completion date for the campus has changed to early October.

This intersection will give way to the $24.5 million hospitality campus that has been controversial for some local residents.

In 2016, former Hilton Head Town Council member and Sea Pines resident Kate Keep filed suit over the project, claiming it violated a town ordinance by adding more traffic to the Sea Pines Circle. However, that case was dismissed in August 2017.

The USCB Hilton Head campus had originally set a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 4, but USCB facilities director Mike Parrott said that the event may be moved to a date in Nov. 14. The school is still set to be open for junior and senior level classes in early 2019.

Charlie Cavert, dean of the Hilton Head campus, said that once the campus is open, traffic will be of minimal concern because classes run Monday through Thursday and won’t create more traffic during peak hours.

Cavert said once the campus is finished, he hopes that the influx of “service-oriented students” looking for employment will help alleviate pressure on the island’s service industry.