20-year-old Beaufort woman identified as victim in fatal crash near Laurel Bay

A 20-year-old Beaufort woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal late-night car crash Saturday in the Laurel Bay area.
Taylor Hill died Sunday after the Dodge Minivan she was driving was hit by a Ford pickup truck Saturday night, according to Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen and state law enforcement. The two-car crash happened about 10:45 p.m.
Hill was stopped at a stop sign at Bay Pines Road before turning onto Laurel Bay Road and being struck by a pickup driving eastbound, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.
Both drivers were taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Hill was later flown to Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where she died just after 1 p.m. Sunday.
Hill and the pickup driver both were wearing seatbelts, Southern said. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries, he said.
