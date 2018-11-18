One dead and one injured in Beaufort County accident, police say

A late-night accident Saturday on Laurel Bay Road near Bay Pines Road killed one and injured another, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Both individuals were transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by EMS from the accident scene.
One of the individuals was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina where they died Sunday at about 1:13 p.m. The person has not been identified.
The fatal victim was driving their 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan southbound on Bay Pines Road. They stopped at a stop sign and then failed to yield to the right of way, according to a S.C. Highway Patrol media recording.
The injured victim was driving a 2003 F140 pick-up eastbound on Laurel Bay Road when they struck the caravan, the recording says.
No other information was available.
