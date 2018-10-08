School bus and van involved in accident at US 278 intersection in Bluffton

A school bus and a work van were involved in an accident around 7:45 a.m. Monday at the corner of U.S. 278 and Buck Island Road.

Jim Foster, spokesman for the Beaufort County School District, said the bus driver was preparing to start her route for Bluffton Middle School, and there were no students on the bus when it was hit from behind.

Foster said the accident appeared to be minor.

The bus and van were blocking one of the two left turn lanes on Buck Island Road after the accident. The vehicles were later moved across U.S. 278 to the entrance of Belfair.

Traffic along U.S. 278 was moving normally, according to the Beaufort County traffic camera system.