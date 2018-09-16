What you need to know if you are returning to Beaufort Co today after evacuating

Traffic conditions for those heading back to Beaufort County after evacuating for Hurricane Florence appeared to be good Sunday morning.
According to Google maps, as of 10:30 a.m., I-95 was moving normally in both directions in Beaufort and Jasper counties with no major incidents.
The S.C. Highway Patrol worked a collision with no injuries on U.S. 321 in Jasper County around 7 a.m. Otherwise, no collisions have been noted this morning.
U.S. 278 also appeared to be moving normally Sunday morning in both counties with no major delays.
Drivers coming from North Carolina to South Carolina who are using I-95 should be aware that the highway has been closed in Dillon County at exit 190 southbound and exit 181 northbound due to flooding, according to the Highway Patrol.
Drivers should use both exits and follow a detour back to I-95.
This story will be updated throughout the day as traffic conditions may change.
