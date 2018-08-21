SUV driver killed in early Tuesday crash on Hilton Head

A driver was killed in a crash on Hilton Head Island early Tuesday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 2014 Mazda SUV was traveling east on Widewater Road near Orista Place when the vehicle veered off the road onto the right side and struck a tree, reported Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, spokesman for the Highway Patrol.
Widewater Road is south of Spanish Wells Road.
Only one vehicle was involved in the accident, Southern said.
Officers responded to the scene at 5:05 a.m., according to the Highway Patrol’s real-time traffic information.
The driver, whose identity was not immediately available, was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene, Southern said.
It was not known whether the driver was wearing a seatbelt, he said.
This story is developing. Check back for more information as it becomes available.
