Hilton Head traffic might get better for now. But there’s more construction to come

Hilton Head Island drivers may see a break in traffic delays this weekend with the completion of a traffic signal installation and paving project.
But there could be more delays to come next week.
Contractors have completed the traffic signal and paving project at the intersections of New Orleans Road, Pope Avenue and Office Park Road, according to a Town of Hilton Head news release.
Work on pedestrian crosswalk signals and markings, concrete curb and gutters, sidewalks and wooden railings will start next week.
The improvements could cause further delays for drivers.
Town officials are working to finalize a schedule for the remaining construction and will share that schedule when it becomes available, the release said.
In the meantime, drivers should use extra caution in work zones.
