Sick of the traffic nightmare on Hilton Head’s south end? We have good news (and bad news)

Tired of extra traffic and construction around the Sea Pines Circle? There may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Construction at Pope Avenue and Office Park Road, associated with the University of South Carolina Beaufort’s new Hilton Head campus, is expected to wrap up Thursday night, according to assistant town manager Josh Gruber.
All paving on Pope Avenue and Office Park Road is complete, so no lanes will be closed Thursday night, according to Gruber.
The final stage of the traffic signal installation will include work on the left turning signal, meaning the median will be closed for work Thursday from 8 p.m. until Friday morning at 8 a.m.
Riley referred to this roadwork as “one of the more frustrating projects” in recent years.
He said the project, which began in February and was originally scheduled to end in June, was supposed to be finished Tuesday night, but was delayed again because of “contractor communication” problems. The paving process required 400 tons of asphalt to be delivered, but Riley said only 200 tons made it to the site on Saturday afternoon.
“We’re trying to wrap it up and apply some lessons from this in the future,” Riley said.
Callahan’s, a restaurant/bar located in the area, recently made a joke on Facebook about the traffic problems.
But once this project is finished, more construction cones will be going up on Pope Avenue.
On Tuesday, Riley said that new, under-budget bids have come in for the Lowcountry Celebration Park, which will be located a few blocks down Pope Avenue and Lagoon Road. Work on installing the traffic signal is set to begin on Sept. 4.
Riley said he wanted to be clear that the successful bidder for the Lowcountry Celebration Park-related roadwork is not the same sub-contractor that has led to the frequent delays on the project at Pope Avenue and Office Park Road.
Deputies from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office were in the intersection directing traffic over the weekend and on Wednesday night. Bennett thanked Sheriff PJ Tanner for the office’s help in alleviating traffic in Tuesday’s town council meeting.
