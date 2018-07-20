1 dead in Friday afternoon crash on US 278 near bridges to Hilton Head Island

A Friday afternoon crash on U.S. 278 in Bluffton near the Hilton Head Island bridges has left one person dead, according to a release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.
The inside westbound lane of U.S. 278 near the Moss Creek Village shopping plaza is currently blocked.
“We recommend people take the Bluffton flyover if they’re coming off the island,” Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said.
Traffic coming off the island was backed up on both bridges and all the way to the Cross Island Parkway just after 4:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s 511 website, and traffic in that area has been moving slower than 30 mph.
Also slowing traffic was a thunderstorm that brought about 30 minutes of heavy rain starting around 3:45 p.m.
One of the cars involved in the two-vehicle crash is a white pickup and the other is a silver SUV, according to Capt. Lee Levesque with Bluffton Township Fire District.
“Traffic will likely be backed up for a while,” Levesque said. “And given the wetness we request that everyone drive safely.”
Beaufort County traffic cameras
No other injuries were reported in the two-vehicle crash, which was reported to the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 2:44 p.m.
Emergency vehicles remained on scene at 4:20 p.m.
This story will be updated.
Comments