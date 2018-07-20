Traffic cameras show aftermath of fatal US 278 wreck near Hilton Head

Yacht Cove resident Linda McAndrews describes the dangers of the intersection of William Hilton Parkway and Yacht Cove Drive where Hilton Head youngster Charli Jorden Bobinchuck was stuck and killed by a car on Thursday night.
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney explains how his faith in Jesus Christ affects his daily life, saying "I know I'm going to meet Him one day and He's not going to pat me on the back and tell me how many wins I had.'
Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the ri
A 10-acre private island is for sale just minutes away from Hilton Head Island, S.C. Buck Island is listed for nearly $6 million, and includes a main house and guest house, a pool, a "bonus island" and a boat slip in Harbour Town.
NC State football coach Dave Doeren talks with reporters about concussions, player safety and the value of football to our society and country following controversial remarks by UNC coach Larry Fedora the day before at the ACC Football Kickoff.
NC State coach Dave Doeren talks about the progress the Wolfpack has had in past five years and what he hopes for this season during a media availability at the 2018 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 19, 2018.
Toby –– Christine Ismail's exotic serval cat that escaped and spent four months in the woods last year before being found -- has recovered from his ordeal and is seen wandering around in his backyard sanctuary recently.
Hurricane categories are used by the National Hurricane Center to gauge a hurricane's strength and predict potential property damage with each storm. Here's how the NHC defines each hurricane category — and how much damage each strength can cause.
Duke linebacker Joe Giles-Harris talks about the hype for the Blue Devils' defense and what can be accomplished this season during a media availability during the 2018 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
NC State football players participated in a Lift for Life event at the Close-King Indoor Practice Facility Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Players participated in drills and raised funds for Uplifting Athletes. To donate, go to: https://bit.ly/2L7zq8I
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora talks about football safety and CTE, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease, while meeting with the media during the 2018 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 18, 2018.