Hilton Head traffic at near standstill on south end. Here's what's happening now

A broken water line on Greenwood Drive has tied up traffic on the south end of Hilton Head Island Thursday afternoon.

Traffic has mostly come to a standstill in the area around the Sea Pines Circle, according to driver reports on the Waze traffic app.

Drivers on William Hilton Parkway, Palmetto Bay Road, Pope Avenue and Greenwood Drive were reporting slowdowns starting around noon.

In addition, side streets such as Arrow Road and parking lots in the were reported to be backed up as well.

Shea Sommerville, spokesman for South Island PSD, confirmed the broken water line and said it had been repaired just before 1 p.m.

He said the repairs to the road surface were expected to be completed by about 2:30 p.m.

One lane of Greenwood Drive remained closed because of the ongoing repairs, Sommerville said.

The water line break is unrelated to road construction on the other side of the Sea Pines Circle, he said.

Work has been ongoing to realign New Orleans Road and Office Park Road since February. The improvements are a requirement of the town's agreement with the University of South Carolina Beaufort, which is opening a hospitality campus on the island this fall.