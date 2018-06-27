Roadwork could delay traffic on Hilton Head this week. Here's what you can expect

Work on turn lanes along Pope Avenue on Hilton Head Island could cause delays on the south end of the island Wednesday through Saturday, officials warn.
The turn lanes at New Orleans Road and Office Park Road will temporarily be closed as crews install foundations for the poles that will hold new traffic signals, according to a news release from the town.
Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, weather permitting, the news release said.
All other lanes of Pope Avenue will be open, but drivers may encounter brief delays, according to the release.
Officials are asking drivers to use extra caution in work zones.
Work to realign the intersection began in February. The improvements are a requirement of the town's agreement with the University of South Carolina Beaufort, which is opening a hospitality campus on the island this fall.
Comments