Untamed Lowcountry

Hilton Head visitor couldn’t sleep. So he saved a Loggerhead sea turtle

Steve Brooks was having a tough time sleeping when he visited Hilton Head Island.

That rough night of sleep led to the rescue of an “exhausted” loggerhead sea turtle.

While out on a midnight beach walk last week, Brooks found the loggerhead stuck in the sand.

“She had nested, we determined later, and as she took a long arduous wandering crawl back to the water, she paused, exhausted, and every flipper swoop she made dug her a bit deeper into a pit into the sand instead of propelling her to the water,” Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island wrote on Facebook.

Sea turtle nesting season on Hilton Head began May 1 and, as of this week, the island had 113 Loggerhead nests.

The eggs in the nests will begin to hatch over the next few weeks. The tiny turtles will make the trek across the sand toward the ocean to begin their lives at sea.

About hour after Brooks saw the trapped turtle, he noticed she hadn’t moved. He called the S.C. Department of Natural Resources for help while Pam, his wife, kept watch, according to the post.

Workers with Sea Turtle Patrol arrived and dug the sand away. They lifted and pushed the turtle out of the treacherous hole.

“Biggest thanks to Steve and Pam for quick thinking and wonderful support for this beautiful sea turtle,” Sea Turtle Patrol wrote.

Profile Image of Kacen Bayless
Kacen Bayless
A reporter for The Island Packet covering local government and development, Kacen Bayless is a native of St. Louis, Missouri. He graduated from the University of Missouri with an emphasis in investigative reporting. In the past, he’s worked for St. Louis Magazine, the Columbia Missourian, KBIA and the Columbia Business Times. His work has garnered Missouri and South Carolina Press Association awards for investigative, enterprise, in-depth, health, growth and government reporting. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

About Untamed Lowcountry

Untamed Lowcountry

If it swims, flies, creeps or grows in the Lowcountry, you can find it in Untamed Lowcountry.

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service