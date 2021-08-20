Coronavirus

Still need to get your COVID vaccine? Jasper County is hosting 4 clinics. Here’s when

Four free COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled in Jasper County over the next three months, starting Saturday.

All the clinics will administer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, with the second shot already scheduled.

South Carolina residents age 12 or older are eligible for the vaccine. No appointment, proof of insurance or identification is required.

These clinics are a community service “as we try to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” County administrator Andy Fulghum said in a news release. The clinics are a partnership with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Emergency services director Chief Russell Wells estimated that less than 50% of Jasper County residents are fully vaccinated, which roughly tracks the state average.

Despite encouraging masks and social distancing as safety precautions, Jasper County has had an increase in positive COVID cases, he said in the release. He called it “especially concerning with out schools starting up again and people getting ready for football season and large crowds.

Anyone with concerns about the vaccine can talk to their doctor or call DHEC at 1-866-365-8110 for more information.

Vaccine events:

The Jasper County Public Health Department offers free COVID testing every Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nearby, the Town of Yemassee is hosting COVID testing clinics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 23, Sept. 7, and Sept. 27 at the Yemassee Community Center. The Hampton County Health Department also offers free testing from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday and Friday.

