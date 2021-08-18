Beaufort Co. schools report 170 COVID cases, 557 quarantining in first week of class

Beaufort County School District has reported 160 students or employees diagnosed with COVID and 557 quarantining as close contacts between Aug. 9 and Aug. 18.

Students make up 153 of the COVID cases; 17 are employees. Of those in quarantine, 544 are students and 13 are employees.

For perspective, that means 3.2% of the district’s roughly 21,500-student enrollment has either been diagnosed with COVID or quarantined; the staff numbers represent about 1% of the district’s roughly 2,900 employees.

District spokesperson Candace Bruder stressed that “these numbers are fluid as nurses continue to update records throughout the day.”

These new numbers include the first three days of school and come as Beaufort County is experiencing a spike in COVID cases. As of Tuesday, the seven-day average of newly confirmed infections was 136 cases per day, nearly a record high.

Superintendent Frank Rodriguez has repeatedly declined to name specific metrics he would use to determine whether to return classrooms, schools — or the entire district — to virtual schooling.

But he said Monday he would “monitor very closely, case by case” and stay in touch with state and local health officials.

Beaufort County’s school board discussed implementing a mask mandate for public schools Tuesday evening, but ultimately voted to postpone a decision “pending legal and public health advice.” The board has tentatively scheduled a meeting Monday to discuss a possible mandate.

Board member William Smith, who made the motion to require masks, said that he was concerned about rising cases. “I don’t want a kid’s blood on my hands,” he said.

“If we follow the science continuously, then my question would be why do we stop following the science now?” Smith asked.

