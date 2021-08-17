Beaufort Co. school board discusses mandating masks, postpones their vote

Beaufort County’s school board discussed implementing a mask mandate at Tuesday’s meeting, and ultimately voted to postpone their decision “pending legal and public health advice.”

The board voted 9-2 to postpone the decision, with Geier and Smith voting “no.” Ingrid Boatright made the motion to postpone.

Robyn Cushingberry, the board’s assistant, will schedule the follow-up meeting for the board to discuss mandating masks.

The board voted 6-5 to adjourn their meeting before finishing Tuesday’s agenda, meaning they’ll reconvene at Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board could add a closed-session discussion to Wednesday’s agenda citing emergent circumstances, but board chairwoman Christina Gwozdz said she wasn’t sure if the board would be able to find a legal expert on such short notice.

Board member William Smith made the motion for the school board to mandate masks in schools. Mel Campbell seconded the motion.

“If we follow the science continuously, then my question would be why do we stop following the science now?” he asked.

Originally the motion was “directing Superintendent Frank Rodriguez” to put the mask mandate in place. Smith ameded the motion after several board members voiced support for universal masking but said they didn’t “want to put Dr. Rodriguez in a bind,” in the words of Earl Campbell.

“I very much support universal masking,” said Gwozdz, a practicing physician of 30-plus years. “I cannot support this motion for a number of reasons. We are asking Frank Rodriguez to break the law.”

When asked if he would enforce a mask mandate the board voted for, Rodriguez said “we’re not there yet.”

