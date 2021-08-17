Education

Beaufort Co. school board discusses mandating masks, postpones their vote

Beaufort County’s school board discussed implementing a mask mandate at Tuesday’s meeting, and ultimately voted to postpone their decision “pending legal and public health advice.”

The board voted 9-2 to postpone the decision, with Geier and Smith voting “no.” Ingrid Boatright made the motion to postpone.

Robyn Cushingberry, the board’s assistant, will schedule the follow-up meeting for the board to discuss mandating masks.

The board voted 6-5 to adjourn their meeting before finishing Tuesday’s agenda, meaning they’ll reconvene at Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board could add a closed-session discussion to Wednesday’s agenda citing emergent circumstances, but board chairwoman Christina Gwozdz said she wasn’t sure if the board would be able to find a legal expert on such short notice.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Board member William Smith made the motion for the school board to mandate masks in schools. Mel Campbell seconded the motion.

“If we follow the science continuously, then my question would be why do we stop following the science now?” he asked.

Originally the motion was “directing Superintendent Frank Rodriguez” to put the mask mandate in place. Smith ameded the motion after several board members voiced support for universal masking but said they didn’t “want to put Dr. Rodriguez in a bind,” in the words of Earl Campbell.

“I very much support universal masking,” said Gwozdz, a practicing physician of 30-plus years. “I cannot support this motion for a number of reasons. We are asking Frank Rodriguez to break the law.”

When asked if he would enforce a mask mandate the board voted for, Rodriguez said “we’re not there yet.”

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Rachel Jones
Rachel Jones
Rachel Jones covers education for the Island Packet and the Beaufort Gazette. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and has worked for the Daily Tar Heel and Charlotte Observer. She has won awards from the South Carolina Press Association, Associated College Press and North Carolina College Media Association for feature writing and education reporting.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service