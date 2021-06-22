9 Beaufort County schools are getting new principals next year. Is yours on the list?

Seven Beaufort County schools have posted openings for their principal position, but “internal shifts” will lead to at least nine schools getting new principals in the fall, district spokesperson Candace Bruder said Tuesday.

Principal positions at two elementary schools, two middle schools, two high schools and one K-8 school are listed as available on Beaufort County School District’s Applitrack page as of Tuesday.

Three of these openings — at Battery Creek High School, Whale Branch Early College High School and Robert Smalls International Academy — were announced earlier this month as part of the district’s plan to promote principals into “executive director” positions at the district office.

As executive directors, Chad Cox, Mona Lise Dickson and Celestine LaVan will report to deputy superintendent Duke Bradley and supervise district principals.

The district also has listed principal openings at four other named schools:

Lady’s Island Elementary School, led by Marvelle Ulmer

Hilton Head Island Middle School, led by Pat Freda

H.E. McCracken Middle School, led by Lindsey Skirtich

Whale Branch Elementary School, led by Melissa Vogt

Bruder said Tuesday that M.C. Riley Elementary School, led by Adrienne Sutton, and Whale Branch Middle School, led by Freddie Lawton, also will get new principals next school year. Neither school is listed on the employment portal openings.

There are assistant principal positions listed as open at Hilton Head Island Middle School, Beaufort Middle School, Whale Branch Early College High School, Whale Branch Middle School and Whale Branch Elementary School.

Bruder said the district is working “as expeditiously as possible” to fill the open positions but did not provide a time when new principals would be announced.