2 of 3 finalists for Riverview Charter’s director job have withdrawn. What we know

Two of the three finalists for Riverview Charter School’s director position withdrew from consideration on Monday, hours before a scheduled public forum for parents and staff to meet the candidates.

The school’s board of directors will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. to “contemplate the direction of the school and status of the final candidate from this current process,” board chairperson Reece Bertholf wrote in a Monday email to the school.

Karen Miller, who teaches sixth grade language arts at the school, is the only finalist remaining.

Miller, a former Lady’s Island Middle School teacher, has been at Riverview since it opened in 2011. She is also the founder of Sea Island Presbyterian Day School and led the Adopt-A-School program at St. Helena Elementary from 1996-2001, according to a Riverview news release.

Annette Medlin, a veteran nonprofit and chamber of commerce director, and Joseph Almeida, a lower school principal at Savannah’s Calvary Day School and former assistant principal of Hilton Head Island Middle School, both withdrew from consideration.

Bertholf said in a schoolwide email Monday that Medlin “felt the position wasn’t the right fit for her,” and that the school would go forward with its 7 p.m. Zoom forum for the community to meet Miller and Almeida.

In a later Monday email, Bertholf said that Almeida withdrew from consideration around 2:30 p.m., and announced that the forum would be canceled. He did not give a reason for Almeida’s withdrawal.

The board interviewed all three candidates in closed session meetings Thursday and Friday.

Why did the previous director resign?

Thomas announced her resignation Oct. 19, one week before the school transitioned from a hybrid “half-day” schedule to four days a week of full-time, face-to-face classes.

The decision to begin full-time classes was made by the board of directors and opposed by Thomas, who wanted to return to full-day instruction on Nov. 9, according to previous reporting from The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

The school switched to virtual learning in December following a COVID-19 infection that led the entire sixth grade to quarantine and caused a staffing shortage at the school.

The school returned to four days a week of full-time, in-person classes (along with a continuing virtual option) in January following winter break.