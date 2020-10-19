Director of Beaufort County’s Riverview Charter School announces resignation

After nine years at the helm, Alison Thomas announced Monday she will resign from her position as director of Riverview Charter School on Nov. 1.

Thomas has been involved with the Port Royal charter school since its inception. From 2007 to 2009, she chaired the charter committee that founded the school and was elected chair of the school’s board of directors in 2010. In 2011, she was hired as the school’s director.

The school opened its doors in 2009 to 254 kindergarten through fifth grade students. In the 11 years since, the school has expanded to hold 661 kindergarten through eighth grade students in 2018-19.

In an email to the school community, Thomas called her role “a joy and a privilege.”

“I am incredibly proud of the School I helped build, and the role Riverview continues to play in elevating K-12 education throughout our community,” Thomas wrote. “I genuinely hope that those who follow behind me will continue to recognize its promise and lead it with great care.”

