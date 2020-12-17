Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Beaufort County schools move St. Helena campus online-only for water leak repair

Students at St. Helena Elementary School went all-virtual Thursday as Beaufort County School District works to repair a water leak found there.

District spokeswoman Candace Bruder said the building is closed while district maintenance staff work to repair a broken water valve.

Parents were notified of the closure Wednesday night.

Bruder said the district would provide an estimated timeline for the repair to be completed and the building to reopen “once available.”

The district begins winter break Dec. 23.

That break will last until Jan. 4, when students will resume five days a week of full-time, in-person instruction for the first time since March.

