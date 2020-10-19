Education
Entire Hilton Head Island High cheerleading team quarantining after COVID-19 case
Approximately 25 Hilton Head Island High School students — the entirety of the school’s cheerleading team — were asked to quarantine on Monday after one teammate tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the school’s second widespread quarantine, and the fifth in Beaufort County School District.
According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, 14 of the district’s 26 COVID-19 cases reported since Sept. 28 came from Hilton Head Island High School.
Five of those 14 cases were reported last week. According to district spokeswoman Candace Bruder, two of those cases are hybrid students, and three attend only virtual classes. Only one other case, a staff member at Beaufort High School, was reported last week by the district.
As of Monday, 68% of the school’s approximately 1,300 students are attending hybrid classes. That number is up 2% from hybrid registrations ahead of the Oct. 5 hybrid start date.
In September, one Hilton Head Island High School football player and one part-time employee associated with the team tested positive for COVID-19.
The entire J.V. and varsity football teams were quarantined in two waves, along with two coaching staff, for a total of 61 people in quarantine. Both waves finished their quarantine prior to the Oct. 5 hybrid start date.
Three other district high schools have also had quarantines:
- Approximately 50 members of the May River High School band quarantined after two COVID-19 cases were reported among people associated with the band.
38 members of Bluffton High School’s junior varsity football team quarantined following their Sept. 24 game against Colleton County High School. One of the opposing team’s players tested positive for COVID-19.
At Beaufort High School, three cheerleaders tested positive for COVID-19. All 48 members of the J.V. and varsity cheerleading squads were quarantined.
