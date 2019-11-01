Police chase ends in crash near Hilton Head schools, causing lockdown, report says

Hilton Head Island Middle and High Schools went into modified lockdown Friday morning after a driver attempting to avoid deputies drove into a ditch on Wilborn Road near the Hilton Head Island school complex at 8:35 a.m., according to a news release by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

“Following a report of reckless driving this morning on Hilton Head Island, Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle on U.S. 278,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “The driver of the vehicle did not stop, and, after attempting to elude deputies on several side roads, ended up driving into a ditch on Wilborn Road.”

There was one passenger, and no students were involved. Both passenger and driver are being investigated for injuries.

In a modified lockdown, the school day continues as normal, but class changes are halted and all students are brought inside, district spokesman Jim Foster said Friday. The high school’s lockdown lasted less than a minute.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This story will be updated.