May River High on lockdown for ‘possible threat to school safety.’ No active shooter
May River High School has been on full lockdown since at least 2:20 p.m. due to a “possible threat to school safety,” according to district spokesman Jim Foster.
Foster confirmed there is no active shooter at the school, and said the district does not have plans for dismissal yet.
Bluffton Police Department is on the scene, and called the threat “unconfirmed” in a Facebook post.
This story will be updated.
