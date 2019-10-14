Lawsuit: Beaufort Co. parent says school liable for group assault of child on the bus

SHARE COPY LINK

A mother filed a lawsuit against Beaufort County School District last week, saying her elementary schooler was “attacked, assaulted, and battered by at least four other students” last winter on a school bus, according to court records.

The unnamed student attended St. Helena Elementary School during the March incident. According to the suit, the child was attacked by several students while riding the bus.

“During the prolonged assault, (the child) was grabbed, choked, and dragged to the floor of the bus,” the lawsuit reads. “While on the floor of the bus, (the child) was repeatedly hit and kicked in the head, back, and abdomen.”

According to the suit, which was filed Friday, the bus driver did not intervene during the assault.

The plaintiff is seeking damages for her child’s “physical, mental, and emotional injuries and damages,” according to the suit.

District spokesman Jim Foster declined to comment on the lawsuit Monday, citing pending litigation. Foster said the district has not been served yet.