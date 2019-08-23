Former Beaufort Co. principal sues district for claims he caused ‘fear’ in employees

What it means to sue for defamation What is a defamation lawsuit — and how can it protect someone's reputation? Here's a quick look at how the law protects you from false allegations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What is a defamation lawsuit — and how can it protect someone's reputation? Here's a quick look at how the law protects you from false allegations.

A former principal of H.E. McCracken Middle School in Bluffton says the Beaufort County School District defamed him last year when administrators had him abruptly removed from the school’s building and demoted him for what they called “inappropriate relationships” with staff and for allegedly “causing fear” among employees, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in the Beaufort County Courthouse.

In the suit, Jerry Henderson says he arrived at work one morning in November and was p by a school resource officer who told him he was not allowed on school grounds.

After he was barred from school grounds, Henderson called district human resources director Alice Walton and was escorted to her office in Beaufort by security, according to the lawsuit.

Walton informed him he was not only being removed from his principal position but would also be demoted to an assistant principal position in response to the accusations, according to the lawsuit.

Henderson was accused by the district of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a teacher in the summer of 2018, and of other inappropriate relationships with multiple staff members, the lawsuit states. The district told him they had interviewed his peers and subordinates about the accusations that month, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit said that Henderson refused the assistant principal position “because he did not engage in any misconduct,” and was then demoted to a STEM coordinator position at the district office

Henderson says he was “falsely accused” of “treating his employees unequally and of causing fear among his staff members,” according to the lawsuit.

“Such publications are false, known to be false by Defendant, and made with clear malice and intent to harm the Plaintiff and with reckless disregard for the truth,” the lawsuit said.

In November 2018, Henderson made $94,169 as principal of McCracken, a position he held for two years before being transferred to the district’s main office in Beaufort.

As principal, he was in charge of 79 employees, including 46 teachers, as well as support staff and administrators in the building, according to school spokesman Jim Foster and South Carolina’s school report cards.

As STEM coordinator, Henderson worked out of the district office in Beaufort, and advised teachers at nine district schools to research best practices and create lesson plans. Henderson kept his principal salary in the position, which had paid $30,000 less to the previous person who held the job, according to a district database. It is unclear whether Henderson managed any employees as STEM coordinator, but the position posted by the district this month did not include managerial duties.

In the lawsuit, Henderson says he performed his job as principal “in a competent, if not more than competent, manner during his employment, as reflected by his various promotions” in the district.

Henderson joined the district as an assistant principal at Beaufort Middle School in 2011, and served as an interim director at the Beaufort-Jasper Academy of Career Excellence from 2015 to 2016 before landing the principalship at McCracken. He resigned from the district when his contract expired on June 30, according to Foster.

The school district came under fire for Henderson’s transfer in January, when a female Hilton Head Island principal was placed on paid administrative leave during a district investigation into renewed accusations that she had conducted an on-campus extramarital affair with an on-duty Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Supporters of Amanda O’Nan, who was popular among students and parents, accused the district of being sexist in what they saw as disparate treatment of the two principals.

At the time, the district would not comment on the different treatment of the two principals, whether or not Henderson had been investigated, or the nature of the “inappropriate relationship” he allegedly had.

In the lawsuit, Henderson cites subsequent coverage in The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette about his transfer and accuses the district of demoting him and publishing information about the accusations, which the lawsuit says the district knew to be false.

“Defendant has caused and is liable for severe and continuing injury to Plaintiff’s reputation, diminished earning capacity and future benefits, humiliation, embarrassment, and pain and suffering,” the lawsuit said.

Foster declined to comment on the lawsuit Thursday, citing pending litigation. The district was served by Henderson’s attorney on Thursday, Foster said.

Henderson is seeking damages, but the lawsuit does not specify an amount.

“We are very confident in our allegations, and we look forward to trying our case in front of a Beaufort County jury,” said Elizabeth Bowen, Henderson’s lawyer in the suit.