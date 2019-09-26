Beaufort Co. school bus rear-ends sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle on Hilton Head

Are school buses safe without seatbelts? How buses are designed to keep kids safe Ever wondered how school buses keep kids safe without seatbelts? The National Transportation Safety Board explains compartmentalization, and the enhanced safety benefit of lap/shoulder belts on school buses. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever wondered how school buses keep kids safe without seatbelts? The National Transportation Safety Board explains compartmentalization, and the enhanced safety benefit of lap/shoulder belts on school buses.

A Beaufort County school bus rear-ended a marked patrol car driven by a sheriff’s deputy on Hilton Head Island this morning while carrying five people: three special education students, a special education assistant and the bus driver.

There were no injuries, according to district spokesman Jim Foster, . A substitute bus went to the scene and transported the students to school.

The collision happened at the intersection of Point Comfort Road and Palmetto Bay Road at approximately 8:30 a.m., according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW