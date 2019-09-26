Education
Beaufort Co. school bus rear-ends sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle on Hilton Head
Are school buses safe without seatbelts? How buses are designed to keep kids safe
A Beaufort County school bus rear-ended a marked patrol car driven by a sheriff’s deputy on Hilton Head Island this morning while carrying five people: three special education students, a special education assistant and the bus driver.
There were no injuries, according to district spokesman Jim Foster, . A substitute bus went to the scene and transported the students to school.
The collision happened at the intersection of Point Comfort Road and Palmetto Bay Road at approximately 8:30 a.m., according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage.
Comments