Dramatic crash leaves convertible wedged under bus carrying 60 kids, SC cops say

A red convertible crashed into the back of a school bus carrying 60 students in South Carolina Wednesday morning, police said.

Dramatic photos show a small convertible, which appears to be a Mazda Miata, wedged under the back of the bus with the bus bumper through the windshield in Greenville.

A convertible crashed into the back of a school bus Wednesday morning in Greenville, South Carolina, police said. Greenville Police Department

None of the students on the bus were hurt, but the driver of the car was trapped and had to be cut from the convertible, police said. He was taken to the hospital with “unknown injuries,” according to police.

Greenville police said the crash happened at about 8 a.m.

One person died earlier this month when a car and a school bus crashed in Laurens County, South Carolina, The State newspaper reported.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the Sept. 10 crash, according to The State.

