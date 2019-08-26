May River assistant principal placed on leave as DUI charge investigated, officials say

May River High School Assistant Principal Tyrone Jackson has been placed on paid administrative leave as the Beaufort County School District investigates a misdemeanor charge of driving while under the influence, officials say.

Jackson, 36, of Beaufort was arrested Sunday morning by Port Royal Police Department, reports show.

He is one of three assistant principals at the Bluffton school, according to its website. He oversees special education, buses and is the administrator for 10th grade and a portion of 11th grade, Jim Foster, district spokesman, said Monday.

A Port Royal officer noticed Jackson’s vehicle speeding and weaving within its lane near Ribaut Road and Paris Avenue about 1:30 a.m., a police report says.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The officer noted Jackson smelled of alcohol. His eyes were also glassy and bloodshot, the report says.

“He appeared to be uncoordinated with retrieving his vehicle documents,” the officer wrote in the report.

Jackson told the officer he had champagne at a wedding reception where he was the best man.

During a field sobriety test, Jackson became confused and skipped several letters in the alphabet, the report says. He also missed placing his heel to his toe during a “walk and turn test.”

The report says he placed his foot down and swayed during a “one leg stand test.”

Jackson refused a breathalyzer test after being arrested and transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center, the report says.

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette do not normally identify people charged with misdemeanors unless they are people in positions of public trust, or there is some other compelling reason to do so.