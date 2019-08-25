Bluffton school assistant principal arrested Sunday for DUI, officials say

May River High School Assistant Principal Tyrone Jackson was arrested Sunday morning for driving under the influence, according to district officials and jail logs.

Jackson, 36, of Beaufort was booked at Beaufort County Detention Center by Port Royal Police Department at 2:43 a.m. Sunday. He was released from the jail at about noon Sunday, according to online records.

Beaufort County School District Spokesman Jim Foster said Jackson notified the school’s principal about the charge and, in return, the principal notified district administration.

“Moving forward this will be handled internally as a personnel matter,” Foster said Sunday afternoon.