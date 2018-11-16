For the second time in 3 years, this Beaufort County school just lost its principal.

With about a month left in the first semester of the school year, H.E. McCracken Middle School principal Jerry Henderson is being reassigned to another administrative role within the Beaufort County School District, administrators announced Friday.
Henderson’s last day as principal at H.E. McCracken was Thursday.
On Friday morning, district administrators could not say what his new role would be.
District spokesperson Jim Foster instead said that administrators were still “considering several positions.”
Foster declined to elaborate as to why Henderson was leaving his position in the middle of the year, saying the school district does not discuss personnel matters.
The middle school’s assistant principal Pamela Maddox will assume Henderson’s duties until an interim principal is named in the next week or two. A permanent replacement will likely be chosen this summer for the start of the 2019-20 school year, according to Foster.
Henderson, who was named principal of H.E. McCracken in March 2016, is the second principal to leave the school in the last three years. Todd Bornscheuer left to become principal at May River High School in 2016.
Henderson previously served as the director of Beaufort-Jasper Academy for Career Excellence and as an assistant principal at Beaufort Middle School.
The district notified McCracken parents about Henderson’s reassignment Thursday night, according to Foster.
Comments