May River High School to have ‘heavier’ police presence after ‘hit list’ rumors, officials say

A “heavier police presence” will be on hand at May River High School on Monday after an investigation into rumors of a “hit list” late last week, according to police and school district officials.
School officials were first made aware of the rumors on Friday, Beaufort County School District spokesman Jim Foster said Sunday. He said the rumor claimed a “hit list” of students was airdropped via a cellphone.
Airdropped items are sent to cellphone users within a certain range.
“School administration and Bluffton Police Department looked into this on Friday,” Foster said “They couldn’t find a list. They talked to 20 students.”
A few students mentioned they had seen the list, Foster said. He said the students were unable to provide any details, such as where they saw it.
“It was all very vague,” Foster said.
The rumors didn’t mention a time or date.
“We have not substantiated any credible threat,” an email sent to parents by the school’s principal, Todd Bornscheuer, said Friday.
The email encourages students to use the “See Something, Say Something” school app to anonymously report any concerns.
Foster said the district tries to be proactive, even with rumors.
Additional law enforcement will be available Monday to help reassure safety for parents and students, Foster said.
In August, May River was one of four schools that was in a modified lockdown as police investigated “a generalized, non-specific threat” made on social media.
Police tracked the social media threat to a 17-year-old Michigan resident who also had a history of soliciting and posting naked photos and videos of Beaufort County teens online.
