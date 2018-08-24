2 Bluffton high schools, middle school, and elementary school on lockdown, police say

Four Beaufort County Schools in Bluffton have been placed on a modified lockdown Friday morning, officials with the Beaufort County School District confirmed Friday morning.
May River High School, Bluffton High School, Bluffton Elementary School, and H.E. McCracken Middle School were placed on a modified lockdown at 9 a.m., officials said.
Investigators are on the scene at both high schools, according to Joy Nelson, spokesperson for the Bluffton Police Department.
The reason for the lockdown is “due to a generalized, non-specific threat made on social media,” Beaufort County School District spokesperson Jim Foster said.
A Bluffton Police Department Facebook post said officers are “investigating an unsubstantiated social media threat” that involved the two high schools.
All four schools are on modified lockdown, which means that students are still in classes, but “are more closely monitored during class changes, and outdoor activities are suspended,” according to a news release from the school district.
Foster said the elementary school and middle school were placed on lockdown out of an “abundance of caution” because they share outdoor areas with the high schools.
This story is developing. Check back for updates are more information becomes available.
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said two elementary schools were on lockdown. The error has been corrected.
