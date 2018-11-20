This principal is leaving the Beaufort Co. School District to lead a local charter school

For the second time in a week, Beaufort County School District administrators announced one of its schools will have a new leader next year.
Gary McCulloch, principal of River Ridge Academy, will be leaving the school at the end of the school year to assume a new role as the Head of Bridges Preparatory Charter School in Beaufort, administrators announced Tuesday.
Last week, administrators announced that Jerry Henderson, principal at H.E. McCracken Middle School, was being reassigned to another administrative role within the district. On Tuesday, district spokesperson Jim Foster confirmed that Henderson was moved to the district’s STEM coordinator position, where he will maintain the same $94,000 salary.
Permanent replacements for the two principals are expected to be chosen by the start of the 2019-20 school year, Foster said.
McCulloch will leave the district on June 30, 2019, and begin his new role at Bridges Prep on July 1, 2019.
He was chosen from three finalists, who each attended meet and greets with staff and parents and formal interviews with the school’s board of directors, according to a news release from the charter school.
“We had three very strong finalists for this position, and I am confident any one of them could succeed,” David Gault, a Bridges Prep board member who served on the contract negotiating committee, said in a news release. “But in Gary, we have someone who can bring immediate leadership to the school at an important time as we complete our high school program, continue to grow our enrollment and kick-off construction of our new middle and upper school facility in Port Royal.”
McCulloch has served as the principal at River Ridge since the PreK-8, Bluffton school opened in August 2015. Prior to becoming principal at River Ridge, McCulloch was principal at Beaufort Elementary School.
When the Beaufort County Board of Education was looking for an interim superintendent to replace the school district’s former superintendent Jeff Moss, McCulloch was the only internal candidate named as a finalist for the role. But he was ultimately not chosen for the position.
McCulloch could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday, but in a news release, he said that he was “excited at the possibilities” and “humbled by the (Bridges Prep) board’s decision” to hire him.
Bridges Prep, which includes about 700 students in grades kindergarten through 11, was chartered by South Carolina in 2012. The school is in the process of completing a full-service campus in Port Royal off Robert Smalls Parkway.
